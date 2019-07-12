Aviation union wants recognition, payments

The trade union representing aviation workers is complaining about the lack of recognition of the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU) and the non-payment of outstanding monies owed to employees of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) amounting to about $37,590 for the period January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2018.
ACAWU secretary general Peter Farmer raised several issues during a press conference yesterday to highlight industrial relation violations committed by CAL management, poor working conditions facing flight attendants and the failure of management to recognise and deal fairly with the body representing workers.