Aviation union wants recognition, payments

The trade union representing aviation workers is complaining about the lack of recognition of the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU) and the non-payment of outstanding monies owed to employees of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) amounting to about $37,590 for the period January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2018.

ACAWU secretary general Peter Farmer raised several issues during a press conference yesterday to highlight industrial relation violations committed by CAL management, poor working conditions facing flight attendants and the failure of management to recognise and deal fairly with the body representing workers.

Maintenance technicians had to move swiftly to drain super gasoline from several diesel-run vehicles on Wednesday afternoon, due to a fuel mix-up at NP’s service station just before the Starlite Shopping Plaza in Diego Martin.

TOBAGO entrepreneurs shone at this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) at the Centre of Excellence last week.

THE BOROUGH of Chaguanas has been earmarked to be not just a ‘smart city’ but a new one at that. During the recently held monthly Inter Agency Team meeting at the Five Stars Private Members Club at Price Plaza in Chaguanas several stakeholders shared some of the concepts that will deliver the transformation of Chaguanas.

Publish CLICO’s 2018 accounts now

AN ATTORNEY representing a shareholder of CL Financial has written to the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Alvin Hilaire, noting “with acute concern,” the failure of the financial regulator to publish the 2018 audited financials of CLICO, an insurance subsidiary of CL Financial by June 30, 2019.