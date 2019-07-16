Bptt’s Cassia project on track

ENERGY giant BPTT’s Cassia Compression project is on track, the company said yesterday. The Cassia Compression project, sanctioned last year, will enable BPTT to access and produce low-pressure gas reserves from currently-producing fields in the Greater Cassia Area, maximising recovery from these existing resources.
It will involve the construction of a new platform, Cassia C, BPTT’s 16th offshore facility. McDermott International is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the project.