SOME 12 business groups—among them those calling consistently on the Government to get a grip on crime—yesterday met with National Security Minister Stuart Young and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, on the way forward.

The groups met with Griffith, Young and representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, including Crime Stoppers, at the Ministry of National Security’s head office at Abercromby Street in Port of Spain.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting “followed an open invitation extended by Minister Young to the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC), together with the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA).”

The release said: “Young took the opportunity to reiterate to those present that the lines of communication remain open between him and the business community for the airing of concerns and information sharing.”

