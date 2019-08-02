CAL starts Curacao flight

Randall Mitchell

MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell, second from left, cuts the ribbon to officially open Caribbean Airlines direct route to Curacao yesterday at the GATE 8, Piarco International Airport. Looking on, from left, are Ronnie Mohammed chairman of Caribbean Airlines Ltd, Cornelis Stouten Charges D’ Affaires Embassy Kingdom of Netherlands and Garvin Medera CEO Caribbean Airlines Ltd. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says there is “tremendous opportunity” available to this country through having a direct link to Curacao.

Mitchell expressed optimistism yesterday as he prepared to board the inaugural Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight from Piarco International Airport to the Curacao In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port. CAL officially began servicing the T&T and Curacao route yesterday, making it the 21st destination served by the airline. CAL is now operating twice weekly non-stop flights between the islands using its 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

