CAL starts Curacao flight

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says there is “tremendous opportunity” available to this country through having a direct link to Curacao.
Mitchell expressed optimistism yesterday as he prepared to board the inaugural Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight from Piarco International Airport to the Curacao International Airport. CAL officially began servicing the T&T and Curacao route yesterday, making it the 21st destination served by the airline. CAL is now operating twice weekly non-stop flights between the islands using its 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.