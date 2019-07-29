Express Business Filler #1

THE CARIBBEAN credit rating agency, CariCRIS yesterday assigned an initial credit ratings of CariAA (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on its regional rating scale and jmAAA on the Jamaica national scale, to the proposed debt issue of Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) of up to US$76 million or the Jamaican Dollar equivalent.

In a news release yesterday, CariCRIS said SFC is seeking to issue a combination of US and Jamaican dollar debt in Jamaica, with total proceeds not exceeding US$76 million or the JMD equivalent. The facilities will be of short tenors (13 months) with fixed rates and bullet repayment of principal upon maturity.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The regional scale foreign and local currency ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this proposed debt obligation, adjudged in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean is high. The Jamaica national scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of this obligation, adjudged in relation to other debt obligations in Jamaica is the highest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NCBFG flat, WCO advances

NCBFG flat, WCO advances

This week, we review National Commercial Bank Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, and West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WCO) for the half-year ended June 30, 2019. While NCBFG reported relatively muted performance, improved manufacturing efficiency and product innovation would have driven WCO’s performance higher.

Everyone must take a haircut

Everyone must take a haircut

Last week, the Sunday Express sat down exclusively with chairman of the Point Lisas Energy Association (PLEA) and former Nutrien managing director Ian Welch to discuss the impact curtailment had on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Republic profit jumps 24%

Republic profit jumps 24%

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) yesterday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $1.23 billion for the nine-month period, ended June 30, 2019.

CLICO declares $2.55b profit

CLICO declares $2.55b profit

CLICO, the insurance company that collapsed more than ten years ago, recorded $2.55 billion in after-tax profit for its 2018 financial year, raising the prospect that the Central Bank’s section 44D control of the insurer could be coming to an end.