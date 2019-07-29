THE CARIBBEAN credit rating agency, CariCRIS yesterday assigned an initial credit ratings of CariAA (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on its regional rating scale and jmAAA on the Jamaica national scale, to the proposed debt issue of Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) of up to US$76 million or the Jamaican Dollar equivalent.
In a news release yesterday, CariCRIS said SFC is seeking to issue a combination of US and Jamaican dollar debt in Jamaica, with total proceeds not exceeding US$76 million or the JMD equivalent. The facilities will be of short tenors (13 months) with fixed rates and bullet repayment of principal upon maturity.
The regional scale foreign and local currency ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this proposed debt obligation, adjudged in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean is high. The Jamaica national scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of this obligation, adjudged in relation to other debt obligations in Jamaica is the highest.