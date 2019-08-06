THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has backed the ruling of regional and global watchdogs that Rock Hard Cement, which is imported from Turkey and Portugal, is exempt from higher taxes that are applied to third country goods.
The Port of Spain-based court delivered the ruling yesterday afternoon following multiple hearings on complex legal issues following a complaint filed by Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) with questions of fair-trade practices, cement classification and the application of duties and tariffs by the Customs and Excise Division being raised.