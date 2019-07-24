The Central Bank, through its National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP), is ramping up efforts to educate the public on making sound financial decisions.
Financial Services Ombudsman Dominic Stoddard said the target is to reach at least 50,000 people per year.
Speaking at a financial literacy strategy forum, hosted yesterday at the Central Bank, Port of Spain, Stoddard pointed to “daunting” statistics on this country’s financial literacy landscape.
He said, according a 2013 survey conducted by the NFPL, 21 per cent or one in five persons were “unbanked” or did not have an account with a financial institution.
“Half of the retirees reported that the income that they were receiving on retirement was insufficient to meet with their needs. A quarter continued to work well beyond retirement in order to make ends meet and 68 per cent of the respondents over the age of 60 had no personal or occupational pension plan. So when they reach that retirement age they’ll have to figure out exactly how they are going to finance their lifestyle,” Stoddard noted.