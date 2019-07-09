Chaguanas mulls over smart city makeover

THE BOROUGH of Chaguanas has been earmarked to be not just a ‘smart city’ but a new one at that. During the recently held monthly Inter Agency Team meeting at the Five Stars Private Members Club at Price Plaza in Chaguanas several stakeholders shared some of the concepts that will deliver the transformation of Chaguanas.
Raees Rahim, director of Information Technology at NOVO Technology said the smart city concept is founded on the five pillars of communication, security, entertainment and commerce being all tied together with the fifth element of technology.