CLICO declares $2.55b profit

CLICO, the insurance company that collapsed more than ten years ago, recorded $2.55 billion in after-tax profit for its 2018 financial year, raising the prospect that the Central Bank’s section 44D control of the insurer could be coming to an end.
CLICO’s profitability in 2018 was 22.6 per cent better than the $2.08 billion in after-tax profit the company earned in 2017, according to its audited financial statements, which were placed on the insurer’s website on Wednesday. Once T&T’s foremost insurance companies, the Central Bank took control of CLICO in February 2009 under section 44D of the Central Bank Act, which allows the regulator of financial institutions “to assume control of and carry on the affairs of the institution.”