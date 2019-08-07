THE GOVERNMENT has appointed a ten-member committee to evaluate at least 25 bids for the sale or lease of the Guaracara refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) says the evaluation committee will be led by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul.
The committee will evaluate all bidders participating in the Guaracara request for proposal (RFP) and make a recommendation to the Cabinet on the preferred bidder. TPHL stated that the appointment of the committee will remove any requirement for the board of directors to conduct the evaluation and selection as the committee will assume full responsibility for the selection of the preferred bidder.
“Consequently, the Government has indemnified the board of directors of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) from any liability that may stem from the decisions and/or actions of the evaluation committee,” it stated.