Downturn has impacted property market

MARKET prices for luxury properties in T&T have declined by between 20 and 25 per cent between 2014 and 2018, while there has been a 22.6 per cent decline in the lease rental rates for Class A commercial properties in that period, according to real estate agents Terra Caribbean.
Terra Caribbean’s chief executive Jean-Paul de Meillac and its knowledge officer Denise Tripp spoke to Express Business on Monday about the company’s launch of The Red Book, which provides a comprehensive guide to the local property market, highlighting trends in its various segments. The Red Book is already available online and should be available in print from today.