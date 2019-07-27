Everyone must take a haircut

Last week, the Sunday Express sat down exclusively with chairman of the Point Lisas Energy Association (PLEA) and former Nutrien managing director Ian Welch to discuss the impact curtailment had on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Welch, who worked in the energy sector for 39 years, said the downstream sector was near collapse. He said while the energy sector is now stabilised, it now needs to be sustainable. NOW IS the most expensive time in the domestic energy sector to do business, and there is need all around for haircuts, with companies recording the lowest margins for several reasons, said chairman of the Point Lisas Energy Association and former managing director of Nutrien, Ian Welch.