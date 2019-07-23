Flow to focus on customer service

Flow is ramping up efforts to improve the service provided to its 100,000-plus customers. That’s the assurance given by telecommunication giant’s new country manager, 39-year-old Kurleigh Prescod.
He acknowledged that some customers are dissatisfied with the service they receive, but assured that the company is trying to remedy this. “Yes, there are complaints,” Prescod said. “In our industry and the type of scale we have, whether it be Flow or any of our major or smaller competitors, you do have a small percentage of customers who are dissatisfied.