Getting the region working...together

The Cabinet of our Caricom partner, Jamaica, has given the okay to the re-establishment of the Jamaica Energy Council to oversee continuity of policy and sustainable development of the country’s energy sector, according to government spokesmen.
The Council will be chaired by minister of science, energy and technology, Fayval Williams and include representatives from various organisations. “The Council aims to facilitate consensus and minimise the negative influence of partisan and other forms of special-interest groups and individuals in the energy sector,” Mrs. Williams said in a statement.