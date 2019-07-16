Great interest in Tobago detergent manufacturer

“Ted Jones. Remember that name, because it is going international, not just regional.” So declared Tobago House of Assembly’s Marslyn Melville-Jack last week as she reported that coming out of the recently concluding Tobago road show at Trincity Mall and the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, doors have opened for Tobago detergent manufacturer Edward Ted Jones.
Out of a small factory at the back of his home in Orange Hill, Tobago, 49-year-old Jones manufacturers his SupportT brand of laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid and multi-purpose cleaner.