Guyanese delegation to meet T&T investors

A DELEGATION from Guyana is due to attend an investor outreach and cocktail reception at the Hyatt on Friday, even as the Guyanese government is involved in a long-running dispute with a local contractor over the payment of outstanding monies.
Members of the local business community last week received invitations from the High Commissioner of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago to attend the event. The investor outreach is being held in honour of the visit to Port of Spain of a seven-member delegation from the Guyana government.