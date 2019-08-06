How much longer will CBTT control CLICO?

THE Central Bank Act, at section 44D, gives the Central Bank the power “to assume control of and carry on the affairs” of financial institutions under its remit, where the Bank is of the opinion:
a. that the interests of depositors, creditors, policyholders or members of an institution are threatened; b. that an institution is likely to become unable to meet its obligations or is about to suspend or has suspended payment; or c. that an institution is not maintaining high standards of financial probity or sound business practices.