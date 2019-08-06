Huawei pitches partnership with Govt

Chinese tech giant Huawei has extended an invitation to the Trinidad and Tobago Government to team up with it to help build a “Smart Government” ecosystem here.
And if finances may be an issue, Huawei is proposing to help in that regard. “Huawei not only can provide support in terms of ICT (information communication technologies) consultancy, but we can also offer assistance in locating financial support so that you can start your long-term ICT planning,” said Tudor John, Huawei’s enterprise accounts director.