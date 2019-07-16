Jamaica and the geopolitics of oil

OUR FELLOW Caribbean Community and Common Market (Caricom) member, Jamaica, may discover oil offshore in due course now that the United Kingdom-based company, Tullow Oil, has announced plans to initiate drilling activities after a recent 3D seismic survey yielded “promising” results.
In fact, the prospect of finding oil off Jamaica has increased from 16 to 20 per cent, based on an independent report which utilised Tullow’s 3D data. In preparation for all this, Jamaica has joined China’s “belt and road” (BRI) initiative.