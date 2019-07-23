Jamaica vs PdVSA

PDVSA, the Venezuelan government-owned oil and gas company, has filed a lawsuit, demanding that the government of Jamaica, one of our Caricom partners, pay a total compensation package of around US$250 million for its takeover earlier this year of its 49 per cent in the Petrojam refinery.
This development has the effect of further widening the rift between Jamaica and Venezuela at a time when United States (US) pressure on all Caribbean nations over Venezuela and sanctions have halted almost all oil movements and financial transactions between Venezuela and the rest of the region.