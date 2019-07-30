Marla Dukharan: Nothing to celebrate in Moody’s outlook

Moody’s released its Annual Credit Analysis on the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT) on June 28, 2019, followed by a FAQ on growth prospects, fiscal consolidation, and external risks on July 15, 2019. Moody’s has maintained its Ba1 (speculative/junk) rating on T&T with a stable outlook.
On July 9, 2019, S&P Ratings downgraded T&T’s sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB+ (one notch above speculative/junk) on economic and fiscal stress with a stable outlook. The Ministry of Finance published a release on Moody’s report on July 17, 2019. In this Q&A, from her webste, regional economist Marla Dukharan provides a review of these four publications, and responds to the questions she has received on these developments.