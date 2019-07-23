Methanex plans US$1.4b Louisiana plant

Methanex

One of the two plants that Methanex operates on the Point Lisas industrial estate.

THE BOARD of Methanex Corporation, which operates two methanol plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, has taken a unanimous final investment decision to construct a 1.8 million tonne methanol plant in Geismar, Louisiana adjacent to its existing Geismar 1 and Geismar 2 facilities.

In a statement, the Vancouver Canada-based company said construction on the Geismar 3 plant will begin later this year and operations are targeted to start in the second half of 2022. The cost of the project is expected to be between US$1.3-$1.4 billion including costs of approximately US$60 million incurred to date.

THE National Energy Vehicle Infrastructure Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (NEVICOTT) has failed in its attempt to prevent CL Financial (CLF) from disposing of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd and Holiday Inn at Trincity as part of its liquidation process.

FORMER Minister of Energy, Kevin Ramnarine, is predicting that T&T’s natural gas production for this year and next year will fall short of the projections made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

MARKET prices for luxury properties in T&T have declined by between 20 and 25 per cent between 2014 and 2018, while there has been a 22.6 per cent decline in the lease rental rates for Class A commercial properties in that period, according to real estate agents Terra Caribbean.

Flow is ramping up efforts to improve the service provided to its 100,000-plus customers. That’s the assurance given by telecommunication giant’s new country manager, 39-year-old Kurleigh Prescod.

PDVSA, the Venezuelan government-owned oil and gas company, has filed a lawsuit, demanding that the government of Jamaica, one of our Caricom partners, pay a total compensation package of around US$250 million for its takeover earlier this year of its 49 per cent in the Petrojam refinery.