Methanex plans US$1.4b Louisiana plant

THE BOARD of Methanex Corporation, which operates two methanol plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, has taken a unanimous final investment decision to construct a 1.8 million tonne methanol plant in Geismar, Louisiana adjacent to its existing Geismar 1 and Geismar 2 facilities.
In a statement, the Vancouver Canada-based company said construction on the Geismar 3 plant will begin later this year and operations are targeted to start in the second half of 2022. The cost of the project is expected to be between US$1.3-$1.4 billion including costs of approximately US$60 million incurred to date.