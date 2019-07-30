Express Business Filler #1

THE Ministry of Education expects that by early next year, the education system will be digitally transformed, in alignment with technological innovations occurring around the world.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis said this will allow the nation’s students to access the best kind of education anywhere in the world, right here in T&T. He was speaking yesterday at a “Smart T&T” summit for government leaders, hosted yesterday by Huawei Technologies at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain.

