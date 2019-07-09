Mitchell: I don’t have all the facts

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell continues to keep his distance from the ongoing wrangling between sacked TTL chief executive officer Camille Campbell and chairman Janelle Penny Commissiong-Chow.
Campbell was fired on July 1, six months after she was appointed. Her termination letter was signed by Commissiong-Chow. Campbell’s attorneys have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the TTL chairman, describing the decision to terminate her services “wrongful, unfair, unreasonable and indefensible”.