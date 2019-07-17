Express Business Filler #1

Moody’s Investors Services believes Government has so far shown effective policymaking by restructuring Petrotrin.

The international credit rating agency posited that had the Government not done so, it could have “devolved into a potentially hazardous political and fiscal situation”.

Moody’s released its in-depth analysis of the T&T economy on Monday.

Noting that Government is accepting bids for the Petrotrin Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, Moody’s said if the new owner improves the refinery’s operations, this would have a positive short-term impact on economic growth and potentially positive effect over the longer term.

In its report, Moody’s noted that after almost a decade of stagnation, T&T’s economy expanded again in 2018.

Great interest in Tobago detergent manufacturer

Great interest in Tobago detergent manufacturer

“Ted Jones. Remember that name, because it is going international, not just regional.” So declared Tobago House of Assembly’s Marslyn Melville-Jack last week as she reported that coming out of the recently concluding Tobago road show at Trincity Mall and the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, doors have opened for Tobago detergent manufacturer Edward Ted Jones.

Regional shareholders to dominate New Sagicor

Regional shareholders to dominate New Sagicor

CARIBBEAN shareholders are likely to remain in control of regional insurer, Sagicor, if the company completes its sale to Canadian investment firm, Alignvest, and New Sagicor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Guyanese delegation to meet T&T investors

Guyanese delegation to meet T&T investors

A DELEGATION from Guyana is due to attend an investor outreach and cocktail reception at the Hyatt on Friday, even as the Guyanese government is involved in a long-running dispute with a local contractor over the payment of outstanding monies.

T&T can borrow US$2.95b more from CAF

T&T can borrow US$2.95b more from CAF

TRINIDAD and Tobago has accessed US$800 million in loans from the Andean Development Bank of Latin America (known by its acronym CAF). But given its equity in the Latin America and Caribbean financial institution headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, T&T has access to a pipeline of loans of up to US$3.75 billion.

Jamaica and the geopolitics of oil

Jamaica and the geopolitics of oil

OUR FELLOW Caribbean Community and Common Market (Caricom) member, Jamaica, may discover oil offshore in due course now that the United Kingdom-based company, Tullow Oil, has announced plans to initiate drilling activities after a recent 3D seismic survey yielded “promising” results.