Moody’s Investors Services believes Government has so far shown effective policymaking by restructuring Petrotrin.
The international credit rating agency posited that had the Government not done so, it could have “devolved into a potentially hazardous political and fiscal situation”.
Moody’s released its in-depth analysis of the T&T economy on Monday.
Noting that Government is accepting bids for the Petrotrin Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, Moody’s said if the new owner improves the refinery’s operations, this would have a positive short-term impact on economic growth and potentially positive effect over the longer term.
In its report, Moody’s noted that after almost a decade of stagnation, T&T’s economy expanded again in 2018.