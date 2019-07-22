Beetham

MOTORISTS heading into Port of Spain and San Fernando today may encounter heavy traffic as protest action is expected to take place again at the three garbage dump sites at Beetham, Forres Park in Claxton Bay and Guanapo in Arima.

This was the promise made by Robert Benacia, who heads the Industrial, General and Sanitation Workers Union that represents the approximately 200 workers employed at the three dump sites. The workers are complaining about poor salaries and work conditions some said were, “hellish”.

Yesterday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. workers engaged in protest action with the most prominent one being along the Beetham Highway which caused a traffic jam from as far back as the interchange in Valsayn.

They did not block the highway but stood at the left side bearing placards that motorists slowed down to look at.

