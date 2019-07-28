NCBFG flat, WCO advances

This week, we review National Commercial Bank Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, and West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WCO) for the half-year ended June 30, 2019. While NCBFG reported relatively muted performance, improved manufacturing efficiency and product innovation would have driven WCO’s performance higher.
NCB Financial Group Ltd NCBFG reported Earnings per Share (EPS) of TT$0.43 for the nine-month period (9M) ended June 30, 2019, a marginal increase of 0.8 per cent from the EPS of TT$0.42 recorded in the prior comparable period of 2018. Adjusting for several one-off items related to acquisitions and disposal of assets during the comparable reporting period, it is estimated that the Group’s adjusted EPS would have declined 7.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), from TT$0.35 to TT$0.33.