NCBGF bid on $22.4b, won $412m

THE OPPOSITION United National Congress has focused attention at its Monday Night Forums to linking the growth of the financial services firm, NCB Global Finance, in to the fact that its chief executive, Angus Young, is the brother of Stuart Young, the Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
These allegation have been denied by the minister, but the investment banker has stayed quiet...until now, when he answered a series of questions sent to him by Express Business: Q Without breaching client confidentiality, can you please outline how much business NCBGF has received from majority or wholly state-owned companies and institutions like the NIB and Tringen since you took over as CEO?