NEVICOTT fails its attempt to prevent liquidation process

THE National Energy Vehicle Infrastructure Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (NEVICOTT) has failed in its attempt to prevent CL Financial (CLF) from disposing of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd and Holiday Inn at Trincity as part of its liquidation process.
NEVICOTT has also been denied an application to have CL Financial release its audited financial statements for the period 2017 to 2019. It had filed an application at the High Court for injunctive relief, seeking an order from the court to stay the sale of both Methanol Holdings and Holiday Inn.