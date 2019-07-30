NGC diversifying revenue streams

THE National Gas Company (NGC) Group, one of T&T’s most important corporate entities, is busily diversifying its business, with commodity trading, specifically in liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, becoming a promising income stream and group-wide renewable investments (RE) “cutting new paths for energy”, as it puts it.
This brings NGC closer to its goal of becoming an integrated gas player. There are many uncertainties around the future, according to its president, Mark Loquan, but one thing is clear, he says, “Technology will continue to drive change.”