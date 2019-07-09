Participate in choosing a Champion

Know a champion in business? Nominate them for a Champions award! On June 24 the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce launched its Champions of Business Awards 2019, an annual celebration of business excellence in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Awards programme, scheduled for November, highlight stories of business acumen displayed by businesspeople at every stage of enterprise, from entrepreneur to lifetime achievers. The official launch signalled the opening of the nomination. Nominations are open from June 24 and close on September 6 for the following categories: Business Technology, Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year, and Business Hall of Fame.