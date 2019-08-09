Chief executive officer of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, Dennis Patrick, died in a Florida hospital on Wednesday night, following a battle with cancer.
Patrick worked in the energy sector for close to 40 years. He joined MHTL in 1996 in the commercial department. He served the company as its chief commercial officer, with responsibility for the global commercial, marketing and logistics activities for its methanol, ammonia, UAN solution and melamine products.
He took up the position of acting CEO in May 2013, following the unexpected resignation of Rampersad Motilal.
Patrick was a chemical engineer by training, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of the West Indies and a Master’s in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University.
In announcing his confirmation as CEO, the board of MHTL said: “We and our shareholder, Consolidated Energy Limited, remain as committed to Trinidad and Tobago for the next 30 years, and beyond… as we have been for the past 30 years. We look forward to working with Government, the National Gas Company and all stakeholders to continue to develop the Energy Industry of Trinidad and Tobago and in particular, the downstream petrochemical sector.”
The Ministry of Energy’s website describes MHTL as “one of the largest methanol producers in the world with a total capacity of over 4 million metric tonnes annually from its five methanol plants located at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The company is the largest supplier of methanol to North America and is also a significant supplier to the European Market. The five plants use the ICI Low Pressure Process: TTMC Plant I (TTMC I)—[M1]; Caribbean Methanol Company Plant (CMC)—[M2];
TTMC Plant II (TTMC II)—[M3]; Methanol IV Plant—[M4] and M5000 Plant—[M5].
MHTL is part of a group that owns 14 petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, making it the largest entity in the downstream energy sector. Including the five methanol plants, the group owns a seven-plant AUM (ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate, melamine) complex and two ammonia plants.