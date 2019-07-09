Publish CLICO’s 2018 accounts now

AN ATTORNEY representing a shareholder of CL Financial has written to the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Alvin Hilaire, noting “with acute concern,” the failure of the financial regulator to publish the 2018 audited financials of CLICO, an insurance subsidiary of CL Financial by June 30, 2019.
The Central Bank took over the day-to-day management of CLICO on January 30, 2009, following financial problems that arose at the insurance company. The CL Financial shareholder is Nevicott, Natural Energy Vehicle Infrastructure Corporation of TT, which became a shareholder of the group last year when it purchased 5,878 ordinary shares from attorney David Hannays.