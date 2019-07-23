Ramnarine challenges Imbert on gas output

FORMER Minister of Energy, Kevin Ramnarine, is predicting that T&T’s natural gas production for this year and next year will fall short of the projections made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Speaking in the mid-year budget review, delivered on May 10, 2019, Imbert said: “Early estimates are indicative of a growth forecast of 2.0 percent in 2018 and 2.2 percent in 2019, rising to 2.5 percent in 2020. And contrary to the negative commentary of uniformed spokespersons, who speak without having any facts, the turnaround is being driven by economic expansion in both the energy and non-energy sectors.