Mark Linehan, managing director of Regus franchise partner to the Caribbean, right, shows Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, the layout of the office space at the Regus Centre at the Gulf City Shopping Complex, La Romaine, during the Regus media launch last week. Looking on are Andre Walcott, CEO of Williams Industries, left, and entrepreneur Dominic Hadeed. Barbadian-owned Williams Industries and Hadeed are shareholders in the Regus Caribbean franchise.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP