Republic profit jumps 24%

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) yesterday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $1.23 billion for the nine-month period, ended June 30, 2019. In a statement yesterday, the bank, which is T&T’s largest, said its profit in the current period represents an increase of $239.2 million or 24.1 per cent over the corresponding period of the last financial year.
Republic’s unaudited profit attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period is just $90 million less than the group’s profits of $1.32 billion for all of the year ending September 30, 2018.