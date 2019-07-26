Ronald Harford

GENERAL IMPROVEMENT: Ronald Harford

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) yesterday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $1.23 billion for the nine-month period, ended June 30, 2019. In a statement yesterday, the bank, which is T&T’s largest, said its profit in the current period represents an increase of $239.2 million or 24.1 per cent over the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Republic’s unaudited profit attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period is just $90 million less than the group’s profits of $1.32 billion for all of the year ending September 30, 2018.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Republic profit jumps 24%

Republic profit jumps 24%

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) yesterday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $1.23 billion for the nine-month period, ended June 30, 2019.

CLICO declares $2.55b profit

CLICO declares $2.55b profit

CLICO, the insurance company that collapsed more than ten years ago, recorded $2.55 billion in after-tax profit for its 2018 financial year, raising the prospect that the Central Bank’s section 44D control of the insurer could be coming to an end.

NEVICOTT fails its attempt to prevent liquidation process

NEVICOTT fails its attempt to prevent liquidation process

THE National Energy Vehicle Infrastructure Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (NEVICOTT) has failed in its attempt to prevent CL Financial (CLF) from disposing of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd and Holiday Inn at Trincity as part of its liquidation process.

Ramnarine challenges Imbert on gas output

Ramnarine challenges Imbert on gas output

FORMER Minister of Energy, Kevin Ramnarine, is predicting that T&T’s natural gas production for this year and next year will fall short of the projections made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Downturn has impacted property market

Downturn has impacted property market

MARKET prices for luxury properties in T&T have declined by between 20 and 25 per cent between 2014 and 2018, while there has been a 22.6 per cent decline in the lease rental rates for Class A commercial properties in that period, according to real estate agents Terra Caribbean.