Republic reaping dividends from Cayman acquisition

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd’s (RFHL) acquisition of Cayman National Corporation (CNC) in March this year added US$1.6 billion ($11.1 billion) to the regional banking group’s increase in total assets, while contributing 39.4 per cent to its increase in core profits, the company disclosed last Thursday when it released its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending June 30, 2019.
RFHL reported that its total assets stood at US$12.6 billion ($85.5 billion) as at the end of June 2019, which represented an increase of US$2.31 billion ($15.7 billion) or 22.4 per cent over its asset position for the comparable period one year earlier.