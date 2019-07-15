Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan-USE

THE MINISTRY of Works and Transport owed some $20 million to a contractor charged with cable barrier installation and repairs, says Works Minister Rohan Sinanan.

And since an in-house team has been trained and are currently working on the repairs, it has saved the country a significant amount of money.

Speaking to the Express via telephone yesterday, Sinanan said the works on the cable barrier repairs along the Solomon Hochoy Highway is progressing.

However, he said works are often delayed when there are accidents.

“The in-house team is working on it and it is an ongoing programme. There are some parts new and some existing parts where work is being done. So there is a maintenance team and work is being done. But you must recognise that once something happens at one part where a vehicle touches that part of the barrier and entire length drops. So it is a challenge to fix because of the nature of that type of barriers,” he said.

