Express Business Filler #1

THE Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said economic growth across the Caribbean region is expected to increase slightly to 2.1 per cent this year. ECLAC launched its “Economic Survey of the Caribbean 2019” on Wednesday and according to Trinidad-based ECLAC deputy director Dillon Alleyne, economic growth strengthened across the Latin America and Caribbean region in 2018.

The ECLAC senior official said Trinidad and Tobago returned to positive growth, registering 1.9 per cent in 2018 for the first time in three years, largely driven by a recovery in the energy sector.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T returns to positive growth

T&T returns to positive growth

THE Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said economic growth across the Caribbean region is expected to increase slightly to 2.1 per cent this year.

Republic reaping dividends from Cayman acquisition

Republic reaping dividends from Cayman acquisition

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd’s (RFHL) acquisition of Cayman National Corporation (CNC) in March this year added US$1.6 billion ($11.1 billion) to the regional banking group’s increase in total assets, while contributing 39.4 per cent to its increase in core profits, the company disclosed last Thursday when it released its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending June 30, 2019.

Regus South gets thumbs up

Regus South gets thumbs up

WITH the exorbitant rental costs for office and commercial space, the international firm Regus, is providing some much needed relief, says Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.