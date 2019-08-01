T&T returns to positive growth

THE Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said economic growth across the Caribbean region is expected to increase slightly to 2.1 per cent this year. ECLAC launched its “Economic Survey of the Caribbean 2019” on Wednesday and according to Trinidad-based ECLAC deputy director Dillon Alleyne, economic growth strengthened across the Latin America and Caribbean region in 2018.
The ECLAC senior official said Trinidad and Tobago returned to positive growth, registering 1.9 per cent in 2018 for the first time in three years, largely driven by a recovery in the energy sector.