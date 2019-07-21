T&T’s credit rating: better days ahead?

Express Business Filler #1

This week we at Bourse take a closer look at recent credit rating actions taken by international rating agencies, including the downgrade by international credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P). We examine some of the factors that influenced the various ratings and consider the impact on investors in Trinidad and Tobago international bonds. Rating actions S&P rating Downgraded

S&P downgraded the credit rating of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by one ‘notch’ to BBB from BBB+ (July 9, 2019), on account of lower-than-expected energy production and economic growth, slow implementation of institutional reforms and lack of improvements in timely data collection. While the downgrade will likely dent investor confidence, S&P’s rating of T&T still remains in Investment Grade territory. 

This week we at Bourse take a closer look at recent credit rating actions taken by international rating agencies, including the downgrade by international credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P). 

The World Bank Group says it has mobilised more than US$14.4 billion in lending and guarantees to support sustainable development and poverty reduction in Latin American and the Caribbean during the 2019 fiscal year that ended last month.

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley visited Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Company Unlimited (TOFCO) for a tour of the company’s facilities at Brighton, La Brea yesterday.

MULTINATIONAL energy giant BHP Billiton said yesterday it has completed phase three of its deepwater drilling campaign offshore Trinidad, with hydrocarbons being encountered in three new exploration wells in the second quarter of 2019.

“Ted Jones. Remember that name, because it is going international, not just regional.” So declared Tobago House of Assembly’s Marslyn Melville-Jack last week as she reported that coming out of the recently concluding Tobago road show at Trincity Mall and the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, doors have opened for Tobago detergent manufacturer Edward Ted Jones.