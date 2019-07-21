T&T’s credit rating: better days ahead?

This week we at Bourse take a closer look at recent credit rating actions taken by international rating agencies, including the downgrade by international credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P). We examine some of the factors that influenced the various ratings and consider the impact on investors in Trinidad and Tobago international bonds. Rating actions S&P rating Downgraded
S&P downgraded the credit rating of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by one ‘notch’ to BBB from BBB+ (July 9, 2019), on account of lower-than-expected energy production and economic growth, slow implementation of institutional reforms and lack of improvements in timely data collection. While the downgrade will likely dent investor confidence, S&P’s rating of T&T still remains in Investment Grade territory.