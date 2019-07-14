THIS week, we at Bourse highlight the importance of investing in securing your financial future. We consider three investor profiles – the conservative, moderate and aggressive investor - and offer some guidance for persons seeking to position their portfolios for the remainder of 2019. Investors may fall within one of these three categories depending on their investment objective, risk tolerance, time horizon and liquidity needs.
Why Should I Invest? You may be asking yourself, “Why invest? I’ll save for the future later.” Investing (i) helps you to develop financial discipline, (ii) allows you to store wealth for future needs and (iii) preserves the value of your wealth by combating the effects of inflation.