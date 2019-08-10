Gillian Charles-Gollo

READY TO SHARE: Gillian Charles-Gollop, third right, CIBC First Caribbean executive director, Corporate Investment Banking and Advisory, with the six Tobago finalists and the judging panel at the Canto conference at the Hyatt Regency last month.

An entrepreneur looking to boost or expand their business needs all the support he or she can get and this includes opportunities to woo investors. Regardless of what great story is told or presentation made, investors need specific items for consideration, said Gillian Charles-Gollop, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s executive director, Corporate Investment Banking and Advisory.

Speaking at the Caribbean Women in ICT power lunch and pitch hosted by Canto on July 23, Charles-Gollop offered the audience tips on best steps to attract an investor. CWIC is the culmination of a women’s entrepreneurship programme facilitated by SmartTerm, a Caribbean e-learning solutions provider. Its aim is to share candidly with six young Tobagonian female entrepreneur finalists what investors are looking for in a business pitch.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tips on pitching to investors

Tips on pitching to investors

An entrepreneur looking to boost or expand their business needs all the support he or she can get and this includes opportunities to woo investors.

UWI students to share $2m in scholarships from CGCL

UWI students to share $2m in scholarships from CGCL

EIGHTY nationals of Trinidad and Tobago attending The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine Campus will benefit from scholarships and bursaries over the next five years courtesy Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd (CGCL).

Hundreds of terminated workers helped

Hundreds of terminated workers helped

Petrotrin Employee Assistance Programme Services Ltd (PEAPSL) has provided counselling to hundreds of terminated employees and their dependants since the closure of the State-owned oil company in November last year, says chief executive officer Neil Parsanlal.