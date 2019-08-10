Tips on pitching to investors

An entrepreneur looking to boost or expand their business needs all the support he or she can get and this includes opportunities to woo investors. Regardless of what great story is told or presentation made, investors need specific items for consideration, said Gillian Charles-Gollop, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s executive director, Corporate Investment Banking and Advisory.
Speaking at the Caribbean Women in ICT power lunch and pitch hosted by Canto on July 23, Charles-Gollop offered the audience tips on best steps to attract an investor. CWIC is the culmination of a women’s entrepreneurship programme facilitated by SmartTerm, a Caribbean e-learning solutions provider. Its aim is to share candidly with six young Tobagonian female entrepreneur finalists what investors are looking for in a business pitch.