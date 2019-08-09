UWI students to share $2m in scholarships from CGCL

EIGHTY nationals of Trinidad and Tobago attending The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine Campus will benefit from scholarships and bursaries over the next five years courtesy Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd (CGCL). This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the establishment of a CGCL Scholarship and Bursaries Fund on Monday, July 29, 2019.
The MoA formalises a commitment between The UWI and CGCL, from 2019-2024, and includes the award of 50 bursaries valued at $5,000 each. Thirty continuous scholarships valued at $20,000 each will support programmes and research across eight faculties at The UWI for the same period. The awards will be based on academic merit, financial need and/or extra-curricular activities or any combination of two or three.