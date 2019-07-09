Will Guyana benefit from transparency?

OUR close neighbour, Guyana, headquarters of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (Caricom) group, has been invited to be a member of the global network on contract transparency.
This was after it participated in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) 2019 global conference in Paris. The theme of the conference was “Open Data, Build Trust” and Guyana’s delegation was led by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and included Minister of Natural Resources staff member, Shondell France, National Director and deputy director of Guyana’s Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative,