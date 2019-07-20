World Bank mobilises US$14b for LAC

The World Bank Group says it has mobilised more than US$14.4 billion in lending and guarantees to support sustainable development and poverty reduction in Latin American and the Caribbean during the 2019 fiscal year that ended last month.
The Washington-based financial institution said this included a combined US$6.4 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) typically referred to as the World Bank, a record US$6.2 billion from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to promote private sector led sustainable development, and almost US$1.8 billion in guarantees by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).