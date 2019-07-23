A businessman is threatening legal action against the Zee India Expo after his car was broken into on the compound on Sunday.
Thieves smashed the window to Arshad Ali’s vehicle, which was parked in the facility’s car park, and made off with a quantity of money, an iPad tablet, a watch, clothing and market goods among other items.
Ali told the Express he left his car for less than ten minutes to purchase an item at the Expo, located in Chaguanas, and returned to find his front passenger window shattered and the items missing. He said he observed that several other cars had also been broken into.
The incident took place around midday, he said.
“It was not me alone. Multiple cars were broken into. There was glass all over the ground.”
Ali blamed what he described as the company’s lack of security measures.
“There was absolutely no security whatsoever, no security cameras. There is no place to lodge a complaint if something happens, nobody to reach out to. It is a place where people park their cars to go shop, they need to have security.”
Ali said his car window will cost $6,000 to replace and he wants compensation from the company.
He said he will be seeking legal advice and reaching out to other affected persons.
Noting that there was a disclaimer stating that customers using the car park do so at their own risk, Ali said as a businessman himself it is a company’s responsibility to ensure safety of their customers. He believes that if there had been security on the compound, the thieves would not have been able to target so many vehicles in such a short space of time.
“I am advising shoppers not to go to any business place that does not have security on their premises,” he said.
“Go somewhere you feel safe and comfortable not where you are an easy target.”
The Express reached out to Zee India Expo for comment and was told a representative would be in contact.