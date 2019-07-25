Dog lovers would be treated to a showcase of some of the best looking dogs in the country on Saturday.
The St Patrick Hunters’ Group will host its annual Hound Walk at Palmiste Park, San Fernando.
And for the first time, dogs other than hounds would be allowed to participate.
The animals would compete in several categories for trophies, cash and dog chow.
The categories include Best Male and Female Puppy, Beagle and Mixed Breed.
A release issued by the organisation stated, “This year, for the first time, the category “Other” has been incorporated into the programme, which gives owners of dogs other than hounds such as German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Dalmatians and so on the chance to showcase their dogs as well.”
The winners of the respective categories, with the exception of the category “other” would then compete for the title of Best in Show.
In previous years, the event was held at Los Bajos Youth Facility in Bennet Village, where the group is based.
“But the consensus was that the event should be moved to a more central location so as to facilitate our brothers and sisters in the hunting fraternity who may have to travel long distances to attend. The event is open to the general public and is not necessarily restricted to dog owners,” it stated.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Canine and Mounted branches would be in attendance. Children would be treated to horseback riding and hunting gear and apparel would be on sale.
St. Patrick Hunters’ Group was founded in 1979 and seeks to promote hunting related issues, conservation of this country’s natural flora and fauna and the preservation of sport hunting.
Members of Animals Alive would also deliver a presentation at the event.