A CATastrophe

STRAY animals roaming the streets remains a perennial problem in T&T and in many countries. While we are more likely to associate common dogs with “strays”, their feline counterparts are not that far behind. In fact, cat overpopulation in T&T is at a critical level and feral cats are multiplying constantly, says Aara Cleghorn of Save the Cats TT.
“Although there are no official estimates, it’s very likely that there are several thousand cats living on the streets. There seem to be stray or feral cats in every community,” she says. “This is a problem for all of us, whether we like cats or not. For cat lovers, it’s heartbreaking to see them living such tough lives without shelter, food or veterinary care. For those who don’t like cats, it means more of an inconvenience or annoyance.”
T&T is seeing an explosion of stray cats in communities and on the streets in no small part because of their staggering reproduction rate.
According to Cleghorn, cats can give birth from as young as six months, with an average of four kittens per litter and three litters per year. A single pair of cats can produce over 200 surviving cats in five years. Little wonder, therefore, why it’s extremely difficult for animal shelters—which are already overburdened—to find permanent homes for cats.