A celebration of life and music

A celebration of the triumphant rise of a woman. That’s how veteran author/artist Willi Chen describes his latest novel Toulum. Set in 1950s Central Trinidad, Toulum tells the story of Matilda, a young woman of African descent, who refuses to accept her mediocre life and demands more of her husband Adolphus. The story bridges the racial divide of the time and is told through the eyes of boyhood friends Bipta and Lenny.