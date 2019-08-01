A celebration of life and music

Following a series of successful live performances, including his most recent appearance on the North Coast Jazz stage, musician Dean Williams wants to give his fans more. Williams, alongside the Dean Williams Quartet, will stage his birthday celebration concert, titled “A Celebration of Life”, at Kaiso Blues Café, Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.
Williams is also celebrating a career that spans three decades. Patrons will experience songs from Williams’ earlier days to his most recent compositions and recordings in solo, duo, trio and quartet formats. His musical sets include improvisation that the band has been known for.