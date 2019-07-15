THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago (ICATT) hosted a successful business forum comprising an audience of financial executives from various sectors, including energy, banking and finance at the KPMG headquarters in Port of Spain on July 3.
The event, themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI)—the Future of Accounting”, exposed professional accountants to global developments, good practice guidance and knowledge-sharing that will enhance their roles and domain across the economy.
In delivering the opening remarks, ICATT’s president, Stacy-Ann Golding, praised the ICATT Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee for organising the timely forum, the topic of which, she noted, is critical to improving the readiness of today’s accounting professionals to deal with AI and its implications.
Bring a depth of insight and experience were featured speakers Nigel Romano, managing director and chief executive officer, JMMB Bank, and Leslie Lee Fook, director of artificial intelligence, automation and analytics at Incus Services Ltd.