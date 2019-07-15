Krishna Boodhai

BUSINESS FORUM CHAT: Krishna Boodhai, from left, chairman of ICATT’s Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee, shares a light moment with Nigel Romano, managing director and chief executive officer, JMMB Bank, and Leslie Lee Fook, director of artificial intelligence, automation and analytics at Incus Services Ltd, during the networking session following ICATT’s business forum held on July 3 at the KPMG headquarters in Port of Spain.

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago (ICATT) hosted a successful business forum comprising an audience of financial executives from various sectors, including energy, banking and finance at the KPMG headquarters in Port of Spain on July 3.

The event, themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI)—the Future of Accounting”, exposed professional accountants to global developments, good practice guidance and knowledge-sharing that will enhance their roles and domain across the economy.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

In delivering the opening remarks, ICATT’s president, Stacy-Ann Golding, praised the ICATT Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee for organising the timely forum, the topic of which, she noted, is critical to improving the readiness of today’s accounting professionals to deal with AI and its implications.

Bring a depth of insight and experience were featured speakers Nigel Romano, managing director and chief executive officer, JMMB Bank, and Leslie Lee Fook, director of artificial intelligence, automation and analytics at Incus Services Ltd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caribbean at risk of Heatwave

Caribbean at risk of Heatwave

In view of the current heatwaves in Europe and predictions that this phenomenon will hit various parts of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) is urging countries in the region to be prepared due to the impact this could have on people’s health, including the risk of death.

GANJA, GUNS & GIRLS

GANJA, GUNS & GIRLS

Ganja, guns and girls, is the cynical response in verse from rapso artiste Ataklan to the proverbial question: What runs the world? The Morvant-born chantuelle, Ataklan (Mark Jiminez) has never shied away from opining on local society throughout his near three decades in music.

A band built on friendship

A band built on friendship

Nithya is a local music band on the rise. Built on friendship, and wide-ranging musical tastes, the band’s founder, Nirmala Sesnarayan, and her band mates, Kailash Dookran, Nari Jagroop, Yovindra Bridgelal and Adesh Sahadeo, set themselves apart by their intriguing level of versatility.

In his COMFORT ZONE

In his COMFORT ZONE

Marcus Braveboy says he finally understands himself as an artiste. The rapso cum hip hop cum trapso artiste is no stranger to reinvention. He has toured the world and worked with music producers on both sides of the Atlantic and everywhere in between.

Island Crashers converge on Tobago

Island Crashers converge on Tobago

Cocktail drinks flowed incessantly alongside water, music and paint in Tobago recently, as the sixth instalment of the annual Island Crashers weekend brought fun and enjoyment to hundreds of young people over on the sister isle.